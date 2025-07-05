China is currently enjoying the dino dynamite, Jurassic World Rebirth, and is not bothered by booking tickets for the upcoming DC movie, Superman. David Corenswet and James Gunn’s superhero movie continues to witness a timid pre-sales trend at the box office in China. Keep scrolling for more.

July is filled with the trending movies – this Friday, Jurassic World Rebirth was released, the DCU film will hit the screens next Friday, and then in the last week, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will round up this month. It is one of the busiest months for movie lovers, so none of the films can be missed. Meanwhile, people eagerly wait to watch David portray Clark Kent, and there is a chance that he will receive a heavy backlash. People will surely compare him with Henry Cavill, and it is an important film as it will mark the beginning of a new DC Universe.

How much has the film earned so far from the pre-sales in China?

Superman will hit the screens in China and worldwide on Friday. However, pre-sales have not yet picked up in the region; it is trailing behind major Hollywood movies, including Aquaman 2. David Corenswet‘s film hit the $187K cume only after the fourth pre-sales day in China. It is for the July 10-13 period.

4-day Pre-sales breakdown of the movie

July 10, Thursday previews – $68K

July 11, Friday opening day – $47K

July 12, Saturday – $70K

July 13, Sunday – $2K

Total – $187K

Comparison with other films’ 4-day pre-sales numbers

Deadpool & Wolverine – $995K Dune: Part Two – $472K Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – $399K Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – $333K Jurassic World: Rebirth – $210K Superman – $187K

Currently, there are only 23k screenings with pre-sales open, so the pre-sales figures are expected to grow significantly as more screenings become available.

More about the film

James Gunn-helmed Superman follows Clark Kent’s (played by David Corenswet) journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his adoptive human family in Smallville, Kansas. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. Superman will hit the screens on July 11.

