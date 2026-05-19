After Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to unite with RRR star Ram Charan. There’s ample hype around Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, which is releasing in theatres worldwide on June 4, 2026. But where would it stand among the Bollywood beauty’s highest opening days at the Indian box office? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Which is Janhvi Kapoor’s highest opener of all time?

Janhvi Kapoor collaborated with a South Indian leading star for the first time in 2024 for Devara. Koratala Siva’s directorial could not live upto the expectations, but there was unimaginable pre-release hype, leading to a record-breaking opening in India.

Devara earned a whopping 83 crore net in all languages in India on its opening day. It set new benchmarks for Janhvi Kapoor, whose previous highest opening day was Dhadak (8.71 crore).

Peddi vs Janhvi Kapoor’s highest openers

The official trailer was released on Monday, which unfortunately received a mixed response. But Ram Charan enjoys a massive pull since RRR, and so a 50 crore+ opening is expected, including previews.

With that, Janhvi would record her second highest-opening of all time in India. While Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari would be surpassed by a huge margin, it would stay considerably below Devara.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s highest openers at the Indian box office (net collection across all languages):

Devara: 83 crore Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 10.11 crore Dhadak – 8.71 crores Param Sundari – 7.37 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi – 6.85 crores Roohi – 3.06 crores Ulajh – 1.37 crore

More about Peddi

The Telugu sports action drama also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, Ravi Kishan, and Divyenndu, among others. It is produced by IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 32: Axes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & Now The 4th Highest-Grossing Horror-Comedy In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News