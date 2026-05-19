Jason Biggs became one of Hollywood’s most recognizable comedy actors after starring in the hit teen comedy franchise American Pie. Over the years, he expanded his career through television, streaming projects, voice acting, producing, and hosting game shows.

From blockbuster comedy films to Netflix series and luxury real estate investments, Biggs built a long-lasting entertainment career that helped him stay financially successful even after the peak of the teen comedy era.

Jason Biggs Net Worth

As of 2026, Jason Biggs has an estimated net worth of $10 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the figure reflects the estimated division of assets following his divorce from Jenny Mollen, with whom he previously shared a combined fortune reportedly worth around $20 million.

Most of Bigg’s wealth comes from film salaries, television projects, producing credits, and high-value property investments.

American Pie Salary Breakdown: How Jason Biggs Earned $13 Million From The Franchise

The American Pie franchise became the biggest source of earnings in Bigg’s acting career. His salaries include $1 million for the first American Pie, $2 million for American Pie 2, $5 million for American Wedding, and $5 million for American Reunion.

In total, Biggs earned $13 million from the comedy franchise alone, making it one of the most profitable projects of his career.

Jason Biggs TV Shows & Streaming Earnings

After his film success, Biggs continued earning through television and streaming platforms. He reached a new audience by starring in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black as Larry Bloom.

He also voiced Leonardo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and later hosted the Fox game show Cherries Wild. These television and voice-acting projects helped him maintain a steady income over the years.

Jason Biggs Real Estate Investments

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen invested millions into luxury real estate. In 2013, the couple bought a 2.5-acre Beverly Hills property for $3.9 million and later sold it in 2015 for $4.5 million, earning a profit of roughly $600,000.

The same year, they purchased a Manhattan apartment for $2.55 million, then sold it in 2018 for a reported $100,000 profit. Their biggest purchase came in 2017 when they reportedly spent $7 million on a luxury apartment in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood.

Jason Biggs Divorce Details: How the Split Impacted His Finances

Biggs and Jenny Mollen married in 2008 and share two children. In May 2026, the couple announced their divorce after nearly two decades together.

The separation impacted the division of their shared wealth, luxury homes, and other financial assets, contributing to Bigg’s currently estimated individual net worth of around $10 million.

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