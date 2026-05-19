Right from his acting debut in 2007 with Puri Jagannadh’s action-drama, Chirutha, Indian actor Ram Charan has impressed cinephiles with his choice of roles and the effort he puts into bringing those characters to life. But the Filmfare Award-winning star came into the global spotlight after starring in S.S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster period action film RRR, which co-starred Jr. NTR.

Now, he is gearing up for his next project – the sports action drama, Peddi, which is set to hit the big screen on June 4, 2026. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the top five highest-rated films starring Ram Charan, ranked by IMDb ratings (with a minimum of 5k votes), and where you can watch them on Indian OTT platforms.

1. Rangasthalam (2018)

Director: Sukumar

Sukumar IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Where To Watch: Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Sun NXT

Plot: The 1980s-set action drama follows two brothers, Chittibabu (Ram Charan) and Kumar Babu (Aadhi Pinisetty), who join forces to end the ruthless rule of a corrupt village head, Phanindra Bhupathi (Jagapathi Babu). The film also features Samantha as the female lead.

2. RRR (2022)

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

S.S. Rajamouli IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Where To Watch: Netflix & Zee5

Plot: Set in the 1920s, this epic action drama follows Bheem (Jr. NTR), a brave tribal warrior on a mission to rescue a young girl captured by the British. During his quest, he encounters Raju (Ram Charan), a tough police officer with a secret mission. It also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.

3. Magadheera (2009)

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

S.S. Rajamouli IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Where To Watch: Aha Video

Plot: The romantic fantasy action film revolves around a street-bike racer (Ram Charan), who meets a beautiful woman (Kajal Agarwal) and later finds out that, 400 years ago, they were lovers in their past lives.

4. Dhruva (2016)

Director: Surender Reddy

Surender Reddy IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Where To Watch: Jio Hotstar & Sun NXT

Plot: The action-thriller follows a determined police officer (Ram Charan), who undertakes a dangerous mission to bring a wealthy and corrupt scientist, Siddharth Abhimanyu (Arvind Swami), to justice.

5. Yevadu (2014)

Director: Vamshi Paidipally

Vamshi Paidipally IMDb Rating : 6/10

: 6/10 Where To Watch: Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

Plot: The action-thriller follows Satya, who is given a new face after getting seriously injured. After he recovers, he makes it his mission to take revenge on the person responsible for the murder of his girlfriend. It features Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Shruti Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Amy Jackson, among others.

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