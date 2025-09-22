Fans of Ram Charan are eagerly awaiting the release of Peddi, a period action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. For Ram Charan and his fans, this film needs to be a hit, especially since he has faced box office challenges after RRR. For instance, Acharya, which starred the father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, failed to attract the crowd required for commercial success. And everyone remembers what happened with Shankar’s directorial Game Changer. But today, we are not going to discuss what happened with Game Changer or Acharya in relation to Peddi’s prospects. Instead, the focus is on what Ram Charan’s next film will be after Peddi.

After Peddi, what’s next for Ram Charan?

The film does not have an official title yet and is tentatively being called RC 17. It will be directed by Sukumar. For those who may not know, Sukumar is the director behind the blockbuster Pushpa franchise. Ram Charan and Sukumar previously collaborated on Rangasthalam, released in 2018. Fun fact: Rangasthalam has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but from only 7 reviews. The excitement among fans for this upcoming project is already high. According to a report by 123Telugu, Kriti Sanon is expected to play the female lead, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

When is Peddi releasing on the big screen?

As of now, the release date is set for 27th March 2026, but since the release is still months away, changes may occur. Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead alongside Ram Charan. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in prominent roles. This village sports-action drama features music composed by A. R. Rahman and cinematography by R. Rathnavelu. Set in the 1980s in a rural village in Andhra Pradesh, the story reportedly revolves around Ram Charan’s character uniting villages against a common enemy using cricket as a medium.

