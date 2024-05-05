In 2022, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starred together in the biggest Indian hit movie, RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the audience loved Ram and NTR’s brotherly bond in the period action drama. In Rajamouli’s film, Ram played Alluri Sitarama Raju, and NTR played Komaram Bheem, aka Akhtar.

RRR was a massive hit not only in India but also worldwide. The movie received immense praise from the Western media and global audience. Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ dance became an international hit. It also won an Oscar in 2023 for the Best Original Song category. But did you know their families had a rivalry for nearly three decades?

Ram Charan & Jr NTR’s Family Rivalry

The families of both actors have worked in the Tollywood film industry for decades. Ram Charan’s father, Chiranjeevi, is one of the biggest Telugu superstars. The Game Changer actor’s cousin, Allu Arjun, is also a big South star. Everyone knows Jr NTR is the grandson of NT Rama Rao, one of the most renowned actors during the mid-90s.

In 2023, Ram Charam talked about working with Jr NTR in RRR and the competition between the two and their families. “A sense of brotherhood and camaraderie is there, but obviously, there is a healthy competition. I have seven actors in my family, and once the party is over, once the festival is over, even my cousins and I are competitive. Obviously, with NTR also, there is a sense of competition. Our families have been known as arch-rivals in the film industry for 20-30 years. His grandfather, and my father… It was like we were arch-rival families,” Ram said on the DP/30: Conversation About Hollywood series on YouTube.

Jr NTR & Ram Charan in Naatu Naatu Song

Jr NTR spoke about his equation with his RRR co-star, Ram Charam. The Devara actor told the Los Angeles Times, “It’s simple physics. Opposite poles attract. Charan gets attracted to what he doesn’t have in him. And I get attracted to what I don’t attain in myself, so we look up to each other. It’s a support system. We complement each other, and we can share a few secrets that will never get out.”

Meanwhile, all the Ram Charan and Jr NTR fans will get to watch the magic of RRR on the big screen again. The movie is set to re-release in India soon. The SS Rajamouli directorial also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris.

Must Read: Baahubali: Crown Of Blood Trailer Review: Amarendra & Bhallaldeva Fighting Katappa’s Betrayal In This Prequel Deserves An OG Film With Prabhas & Rana Daggubati RN!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News