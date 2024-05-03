There is a very basic saying about films in general. A good story very rarely fails, and you would want to believe this saying once you watch the trailer for Baahubali: Crown Of Blood. After making an entire nation hook to a single catchphrase – ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun mara?,‘ SS Rajamouli is back with a prequel.

The animated series brings back all the voices of the dubbing artists, with Sharad Kelkar‘s deep baritone offering a major nostalgia for Baahubali. The animated story takes you to the ancient times of Mahishmati, before the dreaded Amarendra and Bhallaldeva’s rivalry.

In Baahubali: Crown of Blood, the two rival brothers unite to fight a common enemy, and even this time, guess who betrays the kingdom of Mahishmati? None other than Katappa! We guess he is indeed the only villain in the history of Hindi Cinema who doesn’t boil your blood!

In the 1 hour 27 minute trailer, made specifically for the target audience of children, Amarendra and Bhallaldeva are on their toes to save Mahishmati while Rajmata instills courage in them.

The animation brings back memories of the 90s Amar Chitra Katha, Akbar Birbal, and Tenali Raman comic book stories, and I refuse to adult if I get to watch such great content and stories in not-so-great yet interesting and doable formats.

Also, this interesting trailer that sets the premise of the sequel definitely excited the Baahubali fan inside me, and I beg, pray, and plead with SS Rajamouli to reunite Prabhas and Rana Dagguabati if the story is enough to appeal to the audiences on the big screen. Looking at a glimpse, I feel that it might make the Baahubali franchise bigger and better.

After Netflix shunned the Baahubali: Before The Beginning franchise, tracing the story of Sivagami and how she became Mahishmati’s Queen, we could certainly place our bets on Baahubali: Crown Of Blood it feels.

The series will stream on Disney Hotstar from May 17 onwards!

