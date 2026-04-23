Akshay Kumar led Bhooth Bangla has concluded its first week at the box office. It faced competition from Dhurandhar 2 but remained the leading choice of cine-goers. Priyadarshan’s directorial has delivered the 3rd best opening week of 2026 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 7 early trends!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 7 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Bhooth Bangla earned 5-6 crore on day 7. It maintained a stable hold, compared to 6.80 crore collected on Wednesday. The show count will witness a reduction from tomorrow since Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr’s Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 will join the box office battle.

The net box office collection in India will land around 94.85-95.85 crore after 7 days. Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav starrer is all set to clock a century tomorrow. Only two Bollywood films have emerged as a success in 2026 – Dhurandhar and Border 2. Made against a budget of 120 crore, the fantasy horror-comedy is on track to join the elite club.

Here is the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Paid Previews: 4 crore

Day 1: 14.31 crore

Day 2: 21.74 crore

Day 3: 25.60 crore

Day 4: 8.10 crore

Day 5: 9.30 crore

Day 6: 6.80 crore

Day 7: 5-6 crore (estimates)

Total: 94.85-95.85 crore

Scores 3rd highest opening week of 2026 in Bollywood!

Bhooth Bangla has swiftly surpassed the opening week collection of O’Romeo to take over the third spot among Bollywood films of 2026. It remained behind Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

Check out the highest opening week collections of 2026 in Bollywood (net earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 690 crore (8 days) Border 2: 244.97 crore Bhooth Bangla: 94.85-95.85 crore (estimates) O’Romeo: 52.51 crore Ikkis: 30.25 crore (8-day) Mardaani 3: 26.6 crore The Kerala Story 2: 22.55 crore Assi: 6.95 crore Do Deewane Seher Mein: 6.2 crore

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 36 (Early Trends): Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Enters Top 5 Highest Fifth Weeks In Hindi Cinema!

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