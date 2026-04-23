The horror-comedy genre has made a successful comeback in Bollywood. Courtesy of the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 15 long years! Bhooth Bangla is close to entering the 100 crore club in India. But before that, it will surpass the lifetime of Kesari Chapter 2. Scroll below for the day 6 update!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the official update, Bhooth Bangla earned 6.80 crore net on day 6. It maintained a stable hold with only 22% drop in comparison with 8.10 crore added on the first Monday. There’s little to worry about as Paresh Rawal’s co-starrer is the leading choice of the audience. The only other competition is Dhurandhar 2, which is now earning on the lower end.

The cumulative total in India reaches 89.85 crore net. Made against a budget of 120 crore, Bhooth Bangla has recovered 74.87% of its total investments in 6 days. Before the end of the second weekend, it will emerge as a box office success. Including GST, the gross total concludes at 106.02 crore.

Here is the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Paid Previews: 4 crore

Day 1: 14.31 crore

Day 2: 21.74 crore

Day 3: 25.60 crore

Day 4: 8.10 crore

Day 5: 9.30 crore

Day 6: 6.80 crore

Total: 89.85 crore

Close to entering Akshay Kumar’s top 5 post-COVID grossers!

Bhooth Bangla is currently Akshay Kumar’s 6th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Today, it will beat his 2025 historical courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, and enter the top 5. Only 4.63 crore more are needed in the kitty, which is an easy target.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 5: 198.41 crores Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crores OMG 2: 150 crores Sky Force: 134.93 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crores Bhooth Bangla: 89.85 crore (6 days) Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crores Jolly LLB 3: 65.61 crores Ram Setu: 64 crores

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 89.85 crore

Budget recovery: 74.87%

India gross: 106.02 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 7 Advance Booking & Prediction: 1.17 Lakh Tickets Booked, Week 1 Set To End On A Good Note

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