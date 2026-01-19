Bollywood buffs are excited because Hindi cinema could potentially begin 2026 on a bang. Especially since it could continue the streak of success after Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. Massive expectations are shouldered on the Republic Day release, Border 2. The advance booking has commenced, and it has already surpassed Sunny Deol’s Jaat. Scroll below for the box office updates!

Border 2 Box Office Advance Booking Day 1

The advance booking for Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh co-starrer began today, i.e., on January 19, 2025. According to the latest update, Border 2 has registered ticket sales worth 1.94 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. A total of 56K tickets have been sold across 5200+ screens nationwide.

At the national cinema chains (PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis), Border 2 has sold a total of 28K tickets. Needless to say, Anurag Singh’s directorial has kick-started its advance booking on a banging note. There are still 4 days until the big release. With no significant competition in Bollywood, only the sky will be the limit for this epic action war drama.

Border 2 vs Jaat pre-sales!

Sunny Deol’s last theatrical release was the action thriller Jaat. It had registered final pre-sales of 2.59 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. His upcoming Republic Day 2026 release needs only a 36% jump to beat his last theatrical release. That target will be easily unlocked today.

Knocks down Kesari Chapter 2

Within the first few hours of the start of advance booking, Border 2 has already begun achieving milestones. It has crossed the final pre-sales of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crores). In the next 24 hours, it will also beat Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 (2.77 crores) and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 (2.85 crores), among others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

