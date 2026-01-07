Border 2 is the first magnum opus of Bollywood in 2026, and it is scheduled to release on January 23. Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty, the film has generated good buzz around itself, especially in the mass centers, and is likely to exceed expectations on its day 1. For Varun, it aims to be his biggest opener ever at the Indian box office by breaking his six-year-old record.

Border 2 is enjoying good buzz

The teaser for the Border sequel received a positive response from the masses, particularly due to Sunny Deol’s powerful presence. A few days ago, the much-awaited song “Ghar Kab Aaoge” was released online, and it quickly stormed the internet. Since it was a reprised version of the iconic and evergreen song “Sandese Aate Hain” from Border, it instantly resonated with the audience.

All set for a strong start at the Indian box office

With over two more weeks to go, Border 2 is likely to elevate its buzz with trailer and other promotional assets, thus setting the stage for a solid start at the Indian box office. As of now, it is in a position to deliver a start of 25 crore+ net. With such a start, it is set to record Varun Dhawan’s biggest opening ever.

Career-best opening loading for Varun Dhawan!

For those who don’t know, Kalank holds the record of the biggest opening by Varun Dhawan. With a partial holiday benefit of Mahavir Jayanti and a wide release across the country, Kalank had clocked a solid start of 21.6 crore net back in 2019, thus registering Varun’s career-best start. With Border 2, the actor is now poised to break his six-year-old record and leave all other films behind by a considerable margin.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office (net):

Kalank – 21.6 crores Dilwale – 21 crores Judwaa 2 – 16.10 crores ABCD 2 – 14.30 crores Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crores Baby John – 11.25 crores Dishoom – 11.05 crores Street Dancer 3D – 10.26 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – 10.11 crores Jugjugg Jeeyo – 9.28 crores

