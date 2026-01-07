At the beginning of 2026, Kollywood is set to witness the release of two major films, Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi. Speaking about the latter, the film is reportedly mounted on a huge budget, and everyone is eager to see how it performs at the Indian box office. In terms of day 1 collection, it is expected to mint good moolah and is likely to secure the second-best start for Sivakarthikeyan. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Parasakthi to compete with Jana Nayagan

The upcoming Kollywood biggie is a historical political action drama and is scheduled to release on January 10. The recently released trailer managed to generate buzz around the film, which will definitely help on the opening day. However, it is going to face a big hurdle in the form of Jana Nayagan, which arrives on January 9. Being Vijay’s final film, the buzz is strong for Jana Nayagan, and there will be a clear split in the screen count in Tamil Nadu.

Likely to register Sivakarthikeyan’s 2nd biggest opening

Due to the division of screens, Parasakthi won’t be able to reach its full potential at the Indian box office on its day 1. Still, it is in a position to clear Madharaasi (13.2 crores) and score Sivakarthikeyan’s second-biggest opening. Surpassing Amaran appears to be a challenging task, given the competition from Jana Nayagan.

Take a look at Sivakarthikeyan’s top 5 openers at the Indian box office (net):

Amaran – 21.4 crores Madharaasi – 13.2 crores Seemaraja – 11.44 crores Don – 9.3 crores Doctor – 8.81 crores

More about the film

Parasakthi is set in the 1960s and revolves around the Anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu that occurred in 1965. Considering the subject, the film might enjoy a strong run during the Pongal holidays if the content is decent to good. It is reportedly the most expensive film of Sivakarthikeyan, with an estimated budget of over 175 crores.

The biggie is helmed by Sudha Kongara, who earned fame through Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru. It is produced by Aakash Baskaran (Dawn Pictures). The film also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in key roles.

