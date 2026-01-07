Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been in theaters for over a month, but still, it refuses to give up. Amid all major movies playing in Indian theaters, the spy action thriller remains the top choice of moviegoers, which speaks volumes about its historic success. Some urgency is still there among the audience, resulting in solid advance booking numbers for weekdays of the fifth week. Keep reading for a detailed day 34 pre-sales report!

The Bollywood magnum opus has two more days with a solid show count, as this Friday (January 9), two big movies, The RajaSaab and Jan Nayagan (titled Jan Neta in Hindi), are arriving in the Hindi market, which will significantly reduce its shows. Speaking about today, the film is running with an impressive 8,779 shows.

Dhurandhar crosses 1 lakh ticket sales in day 34 advance booking

Coming to ticket sales, it has been learned that Dhurandhar sold 1.01 lakh tickets through advance booking for day 34. It’s a considerable drop from the 1.22 lakh tickets sold on day 33, which is understandable since the film was playing at discounted ticket rates the previous day. Compared to day 32’s 98.2K tickets, it’s a decent jump.

In terms of collection, Dhurandhar has grossed 1.75 crores at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the fifth Wednesday. Compared to day 33’s 2.06 crores, it’s a drop of 15.04%, while it’s a jump of 6.06% from day 32’s 1.65 crores.

Out of 1.01 lakh tickets booked, national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis) have contributed a sale of 42.1K tickets. It includes a sale of 21.2K tickets at PVR. Inox has contributed 14.9K tickets. Cinepolis sold 5.9K tickets.

All set to score the biggest 5th Wednesday

With 2.41 crore net, Pushpa 2 holds the record for the biggest fifth Wednesday at the Indian box office. Among Bollywood films, Chhaava tops the list with 2.36 crore net. On its day 34, Dhurandhar is all set to overtake these numbers and make history. Considering pre-sales and support through over-the-counter ticket sales, the Ranveer Singh starrer is likely to earn 4.5-4.75 crore net on its fifth Wednesday.

