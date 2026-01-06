There honestly weren’t such high expectations from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar at the worldwide box office. It recently surpassed KGF Chapter 2 to enter the top 5 Indian grossers globally. But the record-breaking spree continues as it is already closer to the fourth spot. Scroll below for the day 32 worldwide updates!

Will it reach the 300 crore mark overseas?

The odds are in favor of Aditya Dhar’s film. It was expected to face competition from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri during the holiday season, but it continued to be the #1 choice in the international circuits.

In 32 days of its overseas run, Dhurandhar has accumulated 276 crore gross. All eyes are now on the hold post the arrival of The Raja Saab and Jana Nayagan in the North American market. That will majorly determine whether Ranveer Singh starrer clocks the 300 crore mark in the first phase of its international run.

Set to beat RRR worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, the cumulative total of Dhurandhar has surged to 1250.32 crore gross. This includes 974.32 crore gross from the domestic markets. The Bollywood spy action thriller is now competing with RRR (1275.51 crores) to emerge as the 4th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It only needs approximately 25 crores more to achieve the milestone. And that’s where it would conclude its lifetime as Pushpa 2 (1785.84 crores) will remain out of reach.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crores Baahubali 2: 1800 crores Pushpa 2: 1785.84 crores RRR: 1275.51 crores Dhurandhar: 1250.32 crores (32 days) KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crores Jawan: 1163.82 crores Pathaan: 1069.85 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary (29 days)

India net: 825.70 crores

India gross: 974.32 crores

Overseas gross – 276 crores

Worldwide gross – 1250.32 crores

