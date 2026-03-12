Alan Ritchson is creating history. We are not only talking about his time with Guy Ritchie, where he shared the screen with Henry Cavill, or his prominent thriller show from Amazon Prime. You can now watch him in action in the Netflix science fiction action film War Machine. The hunky actor engages in ruthless combat with aliens in War Machine. However, what comes as a surprise is that the film in question has left behind one classic entry on the streaming giant, Double Jeopardy.

Double Jeopardy is a 1999 thriller film that stars the brilliant actor Tommy Lee Jones, who we all know from the Men in Black film series, alongside Ashley Judd. Other renowned names in the film are Bruce Greenwood, Annabeth Gish, Benjamin Weir, Jay Brazeau, and John Maclaren.

War Machine Dominates Netflix’s Most-Watched Movies List

According to FlixPatrol’s Netflix movie rankings, War Machine currently holds the No. 1 spot on the platform’s global charts. The sci-fi action film is leading the list ahead of animated hits like Shark Tale and The Boss Baby. Surprisingly, the 1999 thriller Double Jeopardy, starring Tommy Lee Jones and Ashley Judd, sits lower on the chart despite its long-standing popularity among viewers.

It seems like the audience on Netflix has found a film to binge on for all of March 2026. Interestingly, War Machine has maintained the top spot since its release on Netflix. Before leaving Double Jeopardy behind, it even left Jurassic Park in the dust, a series that has now departed from Netflix.

Below the Tommy Lee Jones starring film, Trolls Band Together is in sixth position, with Five Nights at Freddy’s on seventh, which is then followed by Despicable Me 4, Hierarchy, and others.

Double Jeopardy Plot

Double Jeopardy is a tale of a woman framed for the murder of her husband. What comes as a shock is that the husband had framed his own death to avoid debt-related issues and to start a new life. However, when the female lead finds out the truth, things become thrillingly dangerous for the couple’s lives. Tommy Lee Jones plays a skeptical parole officer who, intriguingly, plays a major role in the inmate’s affairs.

Double Jeopardy Trailer

Is War Machine Getting A Second Outing?

Written and directed by Patrick Hughes, War Machine is a movie that introduces an intriguing plot and a perfect ending. However, the final moments in the film set up a story for the sequel. While no official announcement has been made about the next entry in the action thriller starring Alan Ritchson, Hughes divulged his future plans. Talking to Decider, the director mentioned, “If that opportunity came up, then yeah,” when asked to shed light on a sequel.

Not only that, but Hughes also stated that he has a blueprint in mind for the next adventure, adding, “I wanted to tell a film that started with the micro and ended with the macro. And I thought that was a really unique take on the genre that we were working in. Let’s see what happens.”

Alan Ritchson plays the character of 81, an elite U.S. Army Ranger trainee. During his final training, 81 comes across a threat that is out of this world, literally. He must find a way to get rid of this extraterrestrial scheme that can destroy Earth in no time.

War Machine Trailer

What are your thoughts on the next entry of War Machine?

