The wizarding world is taking a new shape. With HBO giving the Harry Potter series a green light, stars have been cast to portray the characters from the beloved storyline on screen. However, one of the most impactful characters has still not found a new name to bring it to life. We are talking about Lord Voldemort. Recent rumors suggest that Paul Bettany, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is in the lead to play the antagonist, he who should not be named, in Hogwarts. While the word is still nothing but speculation, below is a list of actors we think would fit the role.

As of now, HBO Max’s Harry Potter cast looks like this: Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, alongside Arabella Stanton, who will play Hermione Granger. Other actors associated with the highly acclaimed project include John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, Janet McTeer, and others.

Actors Who Could Play Lord Voldemort In HBO’s Harry Potter Series.

1. Cillian Murphy

Best known for his time with Christopher Nolan on screen, Cillian Murphy has been accomplishing grand goals film after film. Starting in his early days with 28 Days Later, he has since given audiences one of the best character portrayals in Oppenheimer, Peaky Blinders, and more. He can be caught in action in the recently released Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Looking at his face cut and the deep eyes, Murphy seems to be a perfect fit for playing Voldemort in the new series.

2. Benedict Cumberbatch

Just like Cillian Murphy, Benedict Cumberbatch is also a highly versatile actor. Meanwhile, his skills are further enhanced by his voice work on some of the best fantasy characters in big-budget films. The list includes Smaug, the dragon from The Hobbit film trilogy. Within the same franchise, he also voiced the Necromancer. It should be noted that Cumberbatch did not just voice these characters but also added the facial expressions using CGI. Another good example of his work is Dormammu, the antagonist in the 2016 Marvel Studios film Doctor Strange.

This ability to melt into the character will surely be beneficial for J.K. Rowling’s next Harry Potter story on HBO Max.

3. Daniel Day-Lewis

The master of deception, the master of acting, and the apprentice of a shoemaker, words fall short when explaining the skills of Daniel Day-Lewis. He has been practicing his magic in There Will Be Blood, Phantom Thread, as well as Gangs of New York. Now he needs to be the villain of the Harry Potter world.

4. Ben Whishaw

In case you didn’t know, this actor has been around you for a long time. He was Q in the Daniel Craig-led James Bond movies, helping him with his gadgets. Meanwhile, the actor has impressed the audience with his time in the Paddington films as well. This British actor is another strong candidate to play Voldemort in the Harry Potter series, given his filmography and acting skills. Moreover, he needs a big break and a villainous role, not a nice-guy character.

5. Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult has tasted blood; now he is fierce enough to portray the ever-loved but mostly feared character of Voldemort in the Harry Potter series. He recently portrayed the villain Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s Superman, which proved his ability to be an antagonist in future films.

Interestingly, what’s common between Nicholas Hoult and Ben Whishaw is that they both worked closely with Ralph Fiennes, the original Voldemort. Hoult shared the screen with Fiennes in The Menu, while Whishaw was in the 007 films.

What are your thoughts on the new Voldemort?

