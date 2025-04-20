Middle-earth is one of the most famous fantasy realms in the world. First brought to life by J.R.R. Tolkien in The Hobbit (1937) and expanded through the epic scope of The Lord of the Rings trilogy (1954–55), these stories laid the foundation for modern fantasy storytelling. The appeal of Tolkien’s world prompted filmmaker Peter Jackson to adapt these monumental works into two separate trilogies, each packed with sweeping battles, iconic portrayals, and an unforgettable soundtrack.

Released between 2001 and 2003, The Lord of the Rings film trilogy became a cinematic landmark, earning critical acclaim and bagging 17 Academy Awards. A decade later, Jackson returned to Middle-earth with The Hobbit prequel trilogy, stretching the slim novel into three action-heavy blockbusters. Both trilogies thrilled fans and filled theatres across the globe, but which one reigned supreme at the box office?

The Lord of the Rings beat The Hobbit in total box office collection

When it comes to sheer box office numbers, both trilogies brought in staggering amounts worldwide. But if we stack them side by side, the winner becomes clear. The Lord of the Rings trilogy grossed a combined $2.995 billion globally. The Fellowship of the Ring made $898 million, followed by $948 million for The Two Towers and $1.14 billion for The Return of the King. Upon its release, the third part was the second-highest-grossing film of all time.