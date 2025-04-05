Over the last couple of weeks, The Young and the Restless has steered its focus back to its usual corporate espionage and business storylines. With the introduction of a mysterious figure called Aristotle Dumas, there has been a surge in partnerships and dealings behind the scenes of characters of the soap opera. Victor Newman is not one to remain in the dark though.

While fans wait to see who this might be and guess which new character it could be or which previous character could be coming back, Victor already has it figured out. In an episode of the daytime drama, he chatted with his friend Michael and revealed that he truly believes Dumas is Tucker McCall.

The Young & the Restless: Is Tucker McCall The Mysterious Aristotle Dumas?

For the unversed, Tucker was last seen on the show during Ashley Abbott’s dissociative personality disorder storyline. When Alan and Martin were first revealed and it was claimed that Martin died and Alan was alive after they fell from the balcony in Paris. Tucker’s marriage to Ashley got over more quickly than thought was possible and it happened during their honeymoon.

After that, he had a quick fling with Audra who later turned on him when he decided to take over the company they both worked on together. After that the character bid adieu for a while. Now it seems that Tucker might be back and has been toying with Genoa City residents with the name of Dumas.

While it hasn’t been confirmed that it is Tucker, there are several hints that point towards Tucker being the mysterious Aristotle Dumas. First of all, he is the owner of Arabesque, a company with a French name just like Tucker had Glissade those months ago. Ashley and Tucker were supposed to lead it together but she divorced him and then Audra came into the picture later.

Also, Dumas has been working with Billy as he builds his new company Abbott Communications and has an eye on the company of the Winters. For those not aware, Billy is the brother of Ashley, Tucker’s former wife, who he has claimed to have loved more than anyone else. Could this be an attempt to have Billy on his side by the time he reveals himself to others?

Dumas, just like Billy, also has interest in Winters Inc. which is also run by Devon, Tucker’s son. Lastly, Tucker’s company Glissade was stolen and taken by Victor with the help of Audra so this could be a well plotted plan by him to get revenge and enter Genoa City. It is to be seen if these hints are about Tucker or not and if Trevor St. John will be back to portray the role.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke Asks Ridge For A Favor While Steffy Confronts Bill About Liam

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News