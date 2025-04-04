In the previous episode of The Young and the Restless, Genoa City saw Victor ordering Michael to play hardball while Diane worried about Traci. On the other hand, Lauren asked Nikki for a favor. The corporate plotting and love triangles are buzzing as they reach their respective explosive climax.

There is plenty more to look forward to for avid soap opera watchers. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 4, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running and popular daytime drama that revolves around the residents of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: April 4, 2025

The final episode of the week features Victor giving Lily unsolicited advice. The two join hands and form an alliance when he assures her he will not betray her again. Victor previously promised to make her the CEO but later gave the job to his wife, Nikki. Their new alliance has begun with Lilly asking Victor for intel about Damian and his mysterious past and life.

When the Newman patriarch gives Lily some unsolicited advice, could it be about Damian? Or could it be about Aristotle Dumas, who he believes could be Tucker McCall in hiding? How will she respond to his suggestions and take them into consideration, or do what her heart tells her to do? How will this affect Lily and her business ambitions for her family company?

Up next on The Young & The Restless, Traci second-guesses her decision-making. She was happy and beyond joyous about being proposed to by her boyfriend Alan, but things have turned since they got engaged. After noting his behavior and having chats with multiple people, she has concluded that he is not who he says he is. Traci is worried that he might be Martin, Alan’s evil twin. Her sister-in-law Diane has noticed her worry and trepidation.

She is worried about Traci, but will the latter truly accept that she is second-guessing? Lastly, Audra receives an unexpected invitation. Who could it be from? Could it be Holden, her past partner, whom she has been keeping her history a secret from Nate? Or is it Damian, Nate’s half-brother? Could he be in need of something to make things better with his family?

Or is Amy contacting her regarding something related to Nate? Or is it Victor who has something to share or warn her about? Or maybe even her former fling, Kyle? Who could be the one? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more details about the characters and upcoming storylines.

