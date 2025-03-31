Genoa City has been abuzz with business storylines, kidnappings, reunions and romances. Summer, Kyle and Claire are embroiled in a love triangle and so are Sally, Billy and Phyllis. Victor has plans against Jack as always but he also has a past connection coming to the surface, Aristotle Dumas.

There are a lot of interesting angles that will come to the surface this week. Here’s what the audience can expect from the March 31, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit and long-running daytime drama that revolves around the town of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: March 31, 2025

The first episode of Y&R this week features Jack seeking counsel from Victoria. Is it related to Kyle and Claire? It is no secret that Victor does not want his granddaughter near the Abbott heir. But Kyle and Claire are happy together and have blocked any negativity towards their romance. This has not made Victor happy. The patriarch is too used to getting what he wants.

When Jack seeks Victoria’s counsel, what will this lead to? He doesn’t want Victor to be so involved and against his son’s romance and so he went to Victoria, who is Claire’s mother. As parents of Kyle and Claire respectively, will Jack and Victoria be able to figure a way out of this whole new mess?

Will Victoria tell her father to back off or Jack will not take this lightly? On the other hand, Claire and Kyle find common ground. They have been very unbothered about how pissed her grandfather is with their relationship not ending anytime soon. When they find some common ground, what could it be about? Will this only strengthen their young relationship and romance?

Does Victor already have plans to break them up somehow? Will Summer play a role in it, considering she might have resurging feelings for Kyle, her former husband? Lastly, Lily demands answers from Damian. Over the last couple of weeks, she has done her research and asked Victor to help her do some digging into Damian, his past, his life as well as his business.

Victor told her that Damian does not own any of the business he claims he does because Aristotle Dumas is the one who owns all of that. Even though Damina, Nate and Amy might be making some progress as a family, Lily is not having any of that. Especially not after finding out the secrets and lies he has been harboring. How will he respond when she confronts him?

