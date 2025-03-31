Apple TV+ had already struck gold with the unsettling brilliance of Severance, but in 2025, it proved once again that it could masterfully balance wit and storytelling with The Studio. A sharp, satirical dive into the chaos of Hollywood, this new comedy-drama quickly became one of the most talked-about shows of the year – perhaps even the decade.

A Different World, But The Same Unmistakable Edge

Despite existing in an entirely different realm from Severance’s eerie corporate nightmare, The Studio carried that same distinctive edge, offering a mix of razor-sharp humor and cinematic finesse.

What’s even more interesting is that the minds behind it are none other than Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the duo responsible for Superbad and This Is the End. With their signature blend of irreverence and insight, they crafted a show that felt both hilarious and, at times, uncomfortably real.

A Battle Between Art & Commerce

Rogen wasn’t just the creative force behind the series. He also embodied its protagonist, Matt Remick, a Hollywood producer unexpectedly thrust into the top job at the fictional Continental Studios.

Matt, torn between his passion for high-art filmmaking and the relentless demands of CEO Griffin Mill (brought to life by the ever-commanding Bryan Cranston), found himself navigating an industry that valued blockbusters over brilliance.

Critics Hail The Studio As A Modern Classic

From its very first episode, The Studio had critics singing its praises. Some even dared to call it Apple’s greatest achievement yet, with an astonishing 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, edging out Severance’s already impressive 96%.

DiscussingFilm went all in, proclaiming it “perhaps the best TV show of the past decade,” while ABC News wasted no time crowning it “the year’s best new comedy series.” The Guardian joined in acclaiming, “You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll want to order the Blu-ray. From the plethora of celeb cameos to the great one-liners, this comedy is an absolute treat.” They finished their review on a high note: “The Studio is a triumph! Two thumbs up. Five stars. No notes.”

Meanwhile, The Independent lauded the series as “laugh-out-loud funny,” highlighting “big, bustling kinetic energy associated with the high points of knockabout cinema.” They added, “Television’s occupation of film’s traditional territory might not be over, but perhaps this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”

For anyone who had considered hitting cancel on their Apple TV+ subscription after binging Severance‘s latest chapter, The Studio made a compelling case to stick around.

Trailer-

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Dark Netflix Thriller Everyone’s Sleeping On: A Mind-Bending Ride You Can’t Miss!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News