Stephen King, the undisputed maestro of horror, has once again pointed his eerie flashlight toward a hidden gem – a film that, despite its chilling brilliance, managed to slip through the cracks. If you are a horror movie buff, it’s no secret by now that when the man behind Carrie, It, and Gerald’s Game speaks, fans listen to him and this time, he’s urging them to seek out The Clovehitch Killer.

A Chilling Story Rooted in Reality

A film not for the faint-hearted, critics agree that it’s the kind of horror that gets under the skin, creeping in through eerie silences rather than blood-soaked carnage. Duncan Skiles directed this 2018 film, which is a chilling story inspired by the real-life terror of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer.

At its heart, a son, Tyler (Charlie Plummer), stumbles upon unsettling photographs belonging to his father, Don (Dylan McDermott) and soon doubt takes root while suspicion grows in him, prompting the question: Could the man he has trusted his whole life be responsible for the murders of thirteen girls a decade ago?

Suspense Over Shock Value

Critics found themselves squirming in their seats, caught in the film’s slow-burn tension. Tribune News Service’s Rick Bentley wrote, “This is a movie that creates fear out of creepy moments and by playing on the natural desire of wanting to feel safe with family. There’s no need for blood or excessive acts of violence when the scares are this unsettling.”

And Frank Swietek from One Guy’s Opinion wrote, “Burns slowly, but its restrained approach creates an unsettling mood and generates some genuine chills along the way, thanks to its two fine lead performances.”

The movie racked up a critics score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Stephen King’s Verdict On the Movie

King himself called it “unbearably suspenseful” and warned that it’s “not for the faint of heart.” Taking to X, he said, “Sometimes an excellent small movie falls through the cracks. That’s the case with THE CLOVEHITCH KILLER (Netflix). I found it unbearably suspenseful. Your mileage may vary, but be warned. Not for the faint of heart.”

Those brave enough can stream The Clovehitch Killer now on Netflix in the US or for free on Tubi in the UK.

