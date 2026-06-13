Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu continues its struggling run at the box office and has not yet crossed the $300 million milestone worldwide. The Pedro Pascal starrer will at least not be called one of the greatest flops ever, as it is inches away from surpassing Johnny Depp’s Disney tentpole flop, Alice Through the Looking Glass, at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office in North America?

The Star Wars movie has already dropped below the $1 million mark at the box office in North America. According to the latest numbers, it has collected $900k on its third Thursday at the domestic box office, remaining at #5 in the daily rankings. It declined by 46% from last Thursday, and after three weeks, the domestic total for the movie has hit $160.4 million.

Inches away from the $300 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu collected just $137.8 million at the overseas box office. Allied to the $160.4 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide collection reached $298.2 million. It is still about $2 million away from hitting the $300 million worldwide milestone, which would be The Mandalorian and Grogu’s final major global milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $160.4 million

International – $137.8 million

Worldwide – $298.2 million

Inches away from beating Johnny Depp’s Alice Through the Looking Glass

Johnny Depp starrer Alice Through the Looking Glass is the sequel to Alice in Wonderland, and it was a major box office flop. It received mixed to negative reviews from critics; despite such a strong star cast, the story failed. Alice Through the Looking Glass collected $299.8 million worldwide, on a $170 million budget. The first film, Alice in Wonderland, was a major success, collecting over $1.02 billion worldwide.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is around $1 million away from surpassing the global haul of Alice Through the Looking Glass. It is another classic example of how a high budget does not guarantee box-office success if the story fails. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu has surpassed the Disney flop on Friday only, and it must have also crossed the $300 million worldwide milestone.

Pedro Pascal starrer Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was released on May 22.

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