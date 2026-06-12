Supergirl’s theatrical debut is fast approaching, and a lot of speculation is going around its box-office performance. However, given the buzz it is generating, it could beat one of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman movies because it costs less than $200 million worldwide. Therefore, it would not turn out to be one of the biggest DC bombs. Since it is the character’s first standalone big-screen adventure in the new DC Universe, it carries high expectations and is expected to be frontloaded, which will help it start strong.

It is scheduled to hit theaters in about two weeks, and, to be fair, it will face tough competition in this peak summer window. The film will face Toy Story 5, which is releasing a week earlier. It would have to hold strong to be a success at the box office.

Wonder Woman 1984’s disappointing box office run

Wonder Woman 1984 is the sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman and the ninth film in the DC Extended Universe. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film faced delays due to the pandemic, and it also suffered financially. The big-budget movie underperformed due to theaters being closed during the pandemic and its simultaneous release on HBO Max.

According to Box Office Mojo, the Gal Gadot starrer collected $46.8 million in its domestic run theatrically. Globally, the film’s box office did not even reach $200 million. Its worldwide box office for Wonder Woman 1984 totaled $169.6 million. The film reportedly cost $200 million and did not even break even.

Box office summary

Domestic – $46.8 million

International – $122.8 million

Worldwide – $169.6 million

How much Supergirl would have to earn worldwide to beat Wonder Woman 1984?

Supergirl can surpass the global haul of Wonder Woman 1984 before even hitting $200 million. If it hits $170 million worldwide, it would surpass the underwhelming global total of the Wonder Woman sequel. The upcoming DC movie is already tracking to open with more than $55 million in North American box-office receipts. With a start like that, it would surpass the Gal Gadot starrer by the second weekend.

What is the film about?

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Kara Zor-El celebrates her 23rd birthday by traveling across the galaxy with her dog Krypto. Along the way, she meets the young Ruthye Marye Knoll and encounters a tragedy that leads her on a “murderous quest for revenge.” Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa, was released on June 26.

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