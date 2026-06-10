Pixar was the studio that made the first-ever fully CGI-animated feature film that was released in theaters. That movie was the 1995 adventure-comedy Toy Story, which turned out to be a critically acclaimed and commercially successful venture. Its success led to three sequels and one spin-off, and the fifth installment, Toy Story 5, is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026. Beyond the Toy Story franchise, Pixar’s filmography includes several popular films like Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Cars, and Inside Out.

While several Pixar films went on to become big box office hits, some of them, like Inside Out 2, Incredibles 2, Toy Story 3 & 4, and Finding Dory, have even surpassed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Now, let’s take a look at the top ten highest-grossing Pixar films globally and find out which one among them delivered the best return on its budget.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Pixar Films (Worldwide)

Here are the top ten highest-grossing Pixar films at the global box office, along with their worldwide earnings (according to Box Office Mojo data) and their estimated budgets.

1. Inside Out 2 (2024)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.699 billion

Budget: $200 million

2. Incredibles 2 (2018)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.243 billion

Budget: $200 million

3. Toy Story 4 (2019)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.074 billion

Budget: $200 million

4. Toy Story 3 (2010)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.067 billion

Budget: $200 million

5. Finding Dory (2016)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.029 billion

Budget: $200 million

6. Finding Nemo (2003)

Worldwide Earnings: $941.6 million

Budget: $94 million

7. Inside Out (2015)

Worldwide Earnings: $859.1 million

Budget: $175 million

8. Coco (2017)

Worldwide Earnings: $823.3 million

Budget: $225 million

9. Monsters University (2013)

Worldwide Earnings: $743.6 million

Budget: $200 million

10. Up (2009)

Worldwide Earnings: $735.1 million

Budget: $175 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Finding Nemo: 10.02x Inside Out 2: 8.49x Incredibles 2: 6.21x Toy Story 4: 5.37x Toy Story 3: 5.33x Finding Dory: 5.14x Inside Out: 4.91x Up: 4.20x Monsters University: 3.72x Coco: 3.66x

What The Above Numbers Indicate

Based on the figures and calculations above, the top ten highest-grossing Pixar releases show that Finding Nemo (10.02x) delivered the best return on its budget, followed by Inside Out 2 (8.49x) and Incredibles 2 (6.21x). On the other hand, Coco, despite its still impressive 3.66x earnings-to-budget ratio, is at the bottom of the top ten list. Now, it will be interesting to see whether Pixar’s upcoming film, Toy Story 5, can crack this list.

Finding Nemo – Trailer

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