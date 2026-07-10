Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Pixar’s Sequel Crosses The $800M Milestone ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Toy Story 5 is swiftly moving towards the billion-dollar club at the worldwide box office. It has achieved yet another milestone ahead of this weekend only at the worldwide box office. The Pixar sequel has yet to be released in a major foreign market. It has collected a strong number at the domestic box office this weekend as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Edges closer to the $400 million milestone domestically

According to reports, the latest Pixar sequel collected a solid $4.5 million on its third Wednesday at the North American box office. It is the 9th-biggest 3rd Wednesday of all time for animated films at the domestic box office. It declined by 43.2% since last Wednesday, despite losing 450 theaters last Friday. In 20 days, the film has hit the $381.4 million cume at the North American box office. This weekend, it will cross $400 million domestically.

Toy Story 5 crosses $800 million worldwide

According to industry trackers’ reports, Toy Story 5 reached the $427.3 million cume at the international box office on Wednesday. It accumulated this sum over 52 international markets as of its 4th international Wednesday. Adding the overseas total to its latest $381.4 million [via Box Office Mojo] domestic cume, the worldwide collection crosses the $800 million milestone. The current total of the movie is $808.7 million cume.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $381.4 million

International – $427.3 million

Worldwide – $808.7 million

Inches away from the $1 billion milestone worldwide

Toy Story 5 is still tracking to cross the $1 billion milestone. With Minions & Monsters performing weaker than expected, it is unlikely to affect the Pixar sequel’s glorious box-office run. Therefore, Toy Story‘s latest installment is on track to earn between $1.05 billion and $1.2 billion worldwide during its run.

What is the film about?

The story follows Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang as their roles are challenged when they come face-to-face with electronics, a new threat that competes for children’s playtime. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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