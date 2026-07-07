Supergirl North America Box Office: Earns Over 4X The Domestic Total Of The 1984 Supergirl ( Photo Credit – DC Studios )

Supergirl cannot escape its disastrous fate, and people are unwilling to give it another chance. Its weekend actuals came significantly lower than initially reported. However, it has surpassed the OG Supergirl movie, with over four times the latter’s North American box office collection. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Supergirl’s weekend actuals were $1 million lower than initially reported

According to the revised reports, the DCU movie collected just $8.6 million in its second weekend at the North American box office. It recorded the second-lowest three-day weekend for a theater-exclusive DC movie in twenty years. It declined by almost 77% from its opening weekend, the 4th-biggest drop from opening weekend ever for a comic book movie and #2 for DC. In two weekends, the movie’s domestic total is $57.5 million.

Rakes in over 4x the OG Supergirl’s domestic total in two weekends

1984’s Supergirl is a spin-off of the Superman film series, set after the events of Superman III. Like this 2026 movie, the OG Supergirl movie was also a commercial failure. It was not released internationally, and in North America, it did not even cross $20 million. It collected just $14.3 million in its lifetime at the North American box office.

While DCU’s Supergirl has also underperformed at the box office, much like the 1984 original, it has managed to collect more than four times the original film’s entire domestic haul. Although this is only a modest milestone and does little to alter its overall box-office trajectory, it remains a noteworthy domestic achievement for the reboot.

Missed the $100 million global milestone by a hair

The latest DCU movie collected around $42.5 million internationally only after the second weekend. Allied to its domestic total of $57.5 million, the worldwide collection of the movie reached $99.9 million, as per Box Office Mojo. It missed the $100 million milestone by a hair. It crossed $100 million on Monday, and the current global total has yet to be revealed.

More about the movie

In this movie, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, joins forces with an unlikely companion on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice when an unexpected adversary strikes too close to home. Supergirl was released on June 26.

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