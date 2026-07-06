Minions & Monsters China Box Office: Crushes The Rise Of Gru (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Minions & Monsters is all that people can talk about now, as it debuted worldwide this weekend. The film opened with solid numbers at the box office in China and has beaten Minions: The Rise of Gru’s debut weekend in the region. It is also one of the biggest pure weekends for Universal Animations. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film crossed the $150 million milestone at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend, and a solid contribution came from China. The Illumination creation, however, has opened below industry projections, recording one of the lowest debuts in the Despicable Me/Minions franchise domestically and globally. Facing Toy Story 5 is also hampering its performance, and if it does not pick up its pace, then it might become one of the weakest films in the series.

According to industry tracker Luiz Fernando, Minions 3 collected a solid $16.4 million on its three-day opening weekend. Minions & Monsters debuted at #1 in the box office rankings in China. It collected $5.4 million on Sunday, a 15.6% drop from Saturday. It is the second-biggest debut for Hollywood in 2026, only behind Toy Story 5’s $17.8 million debut weekend at the box office in China.

Benchmarks scored by Minions 3

Minions 3 has recorded the 5th-biggest 3-day pure weekend for Hollywood animation post-COVID. It crushed Minions: The Rise of Gru’s $11.5 million debut weekend in China. It came close to Despicable Me 4‘s $17.4 million. Minions 3 has also scored the 3rd-biggest pure weekend for Universal Animation at the box office in China post-COVID. It had registered $243k in pre-sales for Monday.

More about the movie

Minions & Monsters debuted with $159.8 million at the worldwide box office. It is the lowest debut in the franchise. Pierre Coffin’s Minions & Monsters was released on July 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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