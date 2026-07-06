Here’s What You Can Watch On OTT This Week (Photo Credit: Instagram/Netflix)

A new week is here, and just like clockwork, we have curated a list of some of the best movies and shows you shouldn’t miss this week, from July 6 to July 12, 2026. Leading this week’s lineup is Ram Charan’s Telugu period sports action drama. Coming to Bollywood, Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna return with a courtroom drama. Then there’s a Tamil black comedy whodunit murder mystery starring Jayaram in the lead. These are just a few of the highlights. To know their release dates, streaming platforms, watch the trailers, and learn everything else about the upcoming releases, scroll down.

Netflix

Peddi (Telugu) – July 9, 2026

A period sports action drama set in the mid-1990s, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Ram Charan plays the titular role as a young man from Andhra Pradesh who belongs to an undocumented tribal community. Exceptionally gifted in sports, he plays for local teams in exchange for daily wages. However, a tragedy changes the trajectory of his life. He decides to use sports as a means to bring recognition to his community and secure basic rights and public services, including a railway station and other government facilities, which they have long been denied due to their legal status.

Ikka (Hindi) – July 10, 2026

Sunny Deol stars as Arjun Mehra, aka Ikka, a principled lawyer who has never faced defeat in court. His biggest challenge comes when he defends wealthy businessman Shauryamann Gaur, played by Akshaye Khanna, who stands accused of attempted murder. Standing against them is public prosecutor Madhura Banerjee, portrayed by Tillotama Shome, setting the stage for an intense courtroom battle.

Little House On The Prairie – July 9, 2026

Set in the 1870s, the story follows a family relocating from Wisconsin to the Kansas prairie. It is an adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s novels.

Zee5

Parimala & Co (Tamil) – July 10, 2026

It is a whodunit black comedy murder mystery centered on the murder of Varghese, a gangster who was stalking one of Parimala’s daughters. When Varghese turns up dead, Parimala, played by Jayaram, falls under suspicion. As the investigation unfolds, the family members begin accusing one another of committing the murder.

Sonyliv

Balti (Malayalam and Tamil) – July 10, 2026

Set in the border town of Velampalayam between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the story follows Udhayan, aka Balti, and his gang after they defeat a local crime lord’s team in a kabaddi tournament. Their victory earns them respect, patronage, and friendship, but the newfound goodwill is short-lived. As circumstances take a dramatic turn, they find themselves caught in a series of escalating conflicts that bring trouble for everyone involved.

MGM+ via Prime Video

The Westies – July 12, 2026

Set in the early 1980s, the series stars J.K. Simmons as Eamon Sweeney, the aging leader of an Irish-American gang on the verge of starting a war with the Italian mob despite being considerably outnumbered. At the same time, the construction of the Jacob Javits Convention Center promises a lucrative financial windfall for the Irish-American gang. However, as tensions with the rival mob escalate, Eamon must also contend with a younger generation whose ambitions far exceed those of the existing leadership.

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Must Read: Peddi OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Ram Charan’s Sports Action Drama

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