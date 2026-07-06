Netflix Daadi Ki Shaadi (Photo Credit: RTAKE Studios)

Just days after its Netflix debut, Daadi Ki Shaadi, produced by Shraddha Agrawal’s RTAKE Studios, has climbed to #1 on Netflix India’s Movies chart. Audiences have been sharing their appreciation for the film across social media, with one viewer commenting on Netflix India’s post, “It’s like getting a hug from your daadi.”

Directed by Ashish R. Mohan and starring Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, R. Sarathkumar, Sadia Khateeb, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Daadi Ki Shaadi resonates because it treats every generation with warmth and empathy. While the humor keeps the story light and entertaining, its emotional core lies in the relationships that bind families together, reminding us to cherish the people we love before life’s pace pulls us apart.

Shraddha Agrawal Reacts To The Audience’s Love

For Shraddha Agrawal, Founder of RTAKE Studios, the audience response is the film’s biggest reward.

“Daadi Ki Shaadi was always made with families in mind. Watching audiences embrace it in their homes and connect so deeply with its emotions has been incredibly fulfilling. That’s the kind of response every storyteller hopes for.” – Shraddha Agrawal

RTAKE Studios Looks Ahead To OM

As Daadi Ki Shaadi continues to find new audiences, RTAKE Studios is looking ahead to its next chapter with OM, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela. The multilingual feature reflects the studio’s continued interest in telling stories across different genres and cinematic worlds while keeping human emotions at their core.

For Shraddha Agrawal, producing has always meant being closely involved in every stage of a film’s journey—from script development and production to the way a story reaches its audience. It is an approach that continues to shape RTAKE Studios’ evolving body of work.

Now streaming on Netflix, Daadi Ki Shaadi continues to remind audiences that some of life’s most meaningful conversations begin at home—and that stories rooted in love, laughter, and family continue to resonate across generations.

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