G.D.N Trailer Review: R. Madhavan’s Chameleon-Like Transformation Steals the Show (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actor R. Madhavan has once again impressed audiences with his ability to completely disappear into a character. After Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Dhurandhar, the actor has transformed himself into yet another real-life personality. This time, he steps into the shoes of G. D. Naidu, the legendary Indian innovator who rose to prominence through his brilliance during British rule in India. The trailer offers a glimpse into Naidu’s tumultuous journey and how he rose to prominence despite overwhelming odds.

The film is a biopic on the iconic Indian inventor, agriculturist, and philanthropist G. D. Naidu. Interestingly, the makers launched the trailer at a special event held at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, the legendary inventor’s hometown in the presence of Naidu’s family.

About G.D.N Trailer

The trailer of G.D.N opens with a man claiming that G. D. Naidu had gone mad in his old age after bombing his own building. It then cuts to an Englishman asking, “Who the hell is this fakir?”

Moments later, the trailer introduces G. D. Naidu with flair. It reveals that his detractors resent the enormous success he has achieved through his transport company, UMS. Additionally, viewers learn that he has established a polytechnic engineering college, further cementing his legacy as an innovator and educationist.

Meanwhile, the trailer also introduces Jayaram in what appears to be a powerful and ruthless role. His character seems determined to bring G. D. Naidu down. At one point, he remarks, “GDN charges huge amounts as fees, but does he find paying taxes a bitter pill to swallow?”

Soon, the British authorities realise that G. D. Naidu operates entirely within the law and maintains spotless financial records. Nevertheless, they remain determined to crush his growing influence and success. Consequently, they resort to unethical and illegal methods.

Those in power attempt to curb G. D. Naidu’s rise by levelling fabricated charges against him. Jayaram’s character orders a police raid on GDN’s premises, claiming they have received information that he has developed machines to print counterfeit currency.

Eventually, the trailer reveals that G. D. Naidu was an honest taxpayer who fulfilled all his tax obligations. However, he began questioning the authorities only after they imposed what he believed were unfair and excessive taxes on him.

The trailer also features G. D. Naidu meeting Adolf Hitler. Back in India, the British accuse him of treason for collaborating with Hitler, arguing that such an association went against the interests of the British Crown that ruled India at the time.

The trailer concludes with Aditi Balan’s character delivering a powerful dialogue that perfectly captures G. D. Naidu’s courage: “If the story of a hunt is written by the lion without the hunter in it, then the meaning of courage itself will change.”

Trailer Impact

Overall, the three-minute trailer promises a gripping thriller based on a lesser-known chapter of pre-Independence India. Although the film draws inspiration from real events, the makers have clearly taken creative liberties to enhance the drama.

Without a doubt, one of the film’s biggest strengths is R. Madhavan, who seamlessly transforms into G. D. Naidu. His performance goes far beyond prosthetics, as he embodies the innovator through his voice, mannerisms, and screen presence.

However, the trailer also reveals a few scenes where the artificial backgrounds are quite noticeable and somewhat distracting. That said, Madhavan’s compelling performance, supported by seasoned actors like Jayaram and Sathyaraj, ensures that the trailer remains engaging throughout.

Apart from Madhavan, the film also stars Jayaram, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Sathyaraj, Aditi Balan, and Vijay Rai in pivotal roles. The music has been composed by Govind Vasantha, while Aravind Kamalanathan serves as the cinematographer.

Watch the trailer here:

Advertisement

For more such teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhai Tera Star Hai Teaser Review: Raghav Juyal Brings Back His Chaotic, Fun Energy in This Entertaining Glimpse



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News