Obsession North America Box Office: Set To Beat Toy Story 2 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Curry Barker’s Obsession is beating the box office totals of blockbuster studio films in its run. It is now inches away from the domestic haul of Toy Story 2. The movie is on track to cross the $250 million milestone at the North American box office. It is scoring winning numbers despite so many new releases and family movies. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Edges closer to $250 million at the North American box office

The R-rated horror movie collected a solid $2.1 million on its 8th Friday at the North American box office. It is the biggest 8th Friday of all time for horror movies. It will beat Black Panther’s 51-day streak and Avatar: The Way of Water‘s 52-day streak to become the #12 longest of all time to stay above the $1 million mark. Despite the loss of 325 theaters, the movie declined by just 30.8% from last Friday. It has hit the $242.1 million cume at the North American box office. It will cross the $250 million milestone in North America this weekend.

Set to beat Toy Story 2 at the North American box office

Toy Story 2 was released in 1999 and is the second film in the popular Pixar franchise. Box Office Mojo’s data show that Toy Story 2 collected $245.85 million at the North American box office over its lifetime, including all releases. It is also the #173 highest-grossing film of all time at the North American box office.

Curry Barker‘s Obsession is inches away from beating this franchise blockbuster at the domestic box office. For the record, Obsession is less than $5 million away from beating Pixar‘s domestic haul. According to reports, the horror movie is expected to earn between $5.5 million and $6.5 million in its 8th three-day weekend at the North American box office. Therefore, it will surpass Toy Story 2 domestically.

More about the movie

Curry Barker’s movie has collected $137.35 million at the overseas box office and will cross the $150 million mark this weekend if things go well. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the horror sensation is $379.5 million. Obsession was released on May 15.

Box office summary

Domestic – $242.2 million

International – $135.3 million

Worldwide – $379.5 million

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