Disclosure Day Worldwide Box Office: Hits $200M ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day is finally experiencing some good days at the North American box office, which has pushed the global total past a major milestone. The movie has witnessed a minor drop at the box office and is expected to benefit from the long holiday in North America. It will also cross the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office this weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

Inches away from hitting the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office

Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi movie collected a solid $1.3 million on its third Thursday at the North American box office. It declined by just 4.4% domestically from last Thursday. The film had been performing weakly at the cinemas. In 21 days, the movie’s domestic total has hit $99.3 million. It is less than $1 million away from crossing the $100 million milestone domestically.

Disclosure Day finally crosses the $200 million worldwide mark.

Made on a reported budget of $115 million, the film has finally crossed its second major milestone at the worldwide box office. Based on the Box Office Mojo number, Disclosure Day collected $100.7 million at the international box office. Allied to the $99.3 million domestic total, the movie’s worldwide collection hits $200 million. It is the 17th film of the year to cross the $200 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $99.3 million

International – $100.7 million

Worldwide – $200.0 million

What is the film about?

The film follows a meteorologist and a whistleblower who uncover long-buried evidence of extraterrestrial life, thrusting them into the center of a global conspiracy. As governments race to suppress the truth, they risk everything to reveal humanity’s biggest secret. Their actions set the stage for a world-changing event known as Disclosure Day.

The film stars an ensemble cast, including Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo. It was released on June 12.



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