GDN Box Office Collection Day 11: R Madhavan-Starrer To Wrap Under 7 Crore ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

R Madhavan’s latest biographical drama GDN had a rough start at the box office. The film hit theatres on August 7, clashing with DC. DC’s success at the box office deeply impacted the film. Now, in its second week, the Tamil film is also facing competition from Vishwanath & Sons. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report!

How Much Did GDN Earn At The Box Office In 11 Days?

The R Madhavan starrer earned 0.53 crore on its opening day. The film saw a boost over its first Saturday and Sunday, ending the opening weekend with a total of 2.69 crore net at the domestic box office. The film saw a steady dip in collections over its first week at the box office in India. In its second weekend, the film earned 0.71 crore. On its second Monday, the film earned 0.07 crore, bringing its daily collections under 10 lakh. The film’s net total stands at 5.09 crore, which equals 6.01 crore gross.

Week-Wise Box Office Collection Of GDN

Week 1: 4.31 crore

Day 8: 0.15 crore

Day 9: 0.3 crore

Day 10: 0.26 crore

Day 11: 0.07 crore

Total:5.09 crore

GDN To Wrap Lifetime Under 7 Crore

At the current pace, GDN is set to end its lifetime run under 7 crore. The film released in both Tamil and Telugu versions. The Telugu version left the big screen after the first week. The Tamil version of GDN has faced significant competition from the golden run of DC and Vishwanath & Sons. The Suriya starrer has already grossed 100 crore in just 4 days, while DC has been declared a hit, having crossed 50 crore net in India.

More About GDN

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the biographical drama sees R. Madhavan as Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, a lesser-known legendary inventor and engineer. He was also known as the Edison of India. The film is set in pre-independent India and narrates the triumphs and struggles of GD Naidu as he creates groundbreaking innovations while fighting powerful authorities. The film also stars Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Jayaram, and others.

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