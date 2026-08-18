Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Collection Day 11: Another Failure For Varun Tej? (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Varun Tej’s latest release, Korean Kanakaraju, opened with much promise at the box office. However, the film has now slowed down at the box office. The horror-comedy film opened to over 4 crore at the Indian box office, entering the top 3 biggest openings of Varun Tej’s career. However, the film now faces the risk of failing at the box office. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report of the Telugu film.

How Much Did Korean Kanakaraju Earn At The Box Office in 11 Days?

Varun Tej‘s latest film earned 4.2 crore in India on its opening day against 1656 shows. The film had a good opening week at the box office, earning 19.01 crore. From its second Friday, the film lost 50% of its shows despite there being no major Telugu releases. On its second Monday, the film earned 0.22 crore, its lowest single-day collection since its August 7 release. The second Monday collection was 68% lower than the second Friday collection. The net total of the film stands at 22.21 crore at the domestic box office, which equals 26.21 crore gross.

Week-Wise Box Office Collection for Korean Kanakaraju

Week 1: 19.01 crore

Day 8: 0.69 crore

Day 9: 1.26 crore

Day 10: 1.03 crore

Day 11: 0.22 crore

Total: 22.21 crore

Another Failure For Varun Tej On The Cards?

Varun Tej’s last two films- Matka and Operation Valentine failed to impress the audience at the box office. The films crashed at the box office. And all eyes were on Korean Kanakaraju to restore the actor’s lost box-office glory. While the film had a promising start, it has slowed down and is far from entering the safe zone.

Korean Kanakaraju was reportedly made on a budget of 38 crore. The film has so far earned 22.21 crore at the Indian box office. It is still 15.79 crores away from entering the safe zone. At the current pace, it will struggle to make a mark at the box office. The film has recovered 58.45% so far. According to Koimoi Parameters, the film has secured a losing verdict for now. If the film manages to recover its budget, it will become an average at the box office.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Suriya Hits Double Dominance In The List Of Top 3 Tamil Grossers Of 2026!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News