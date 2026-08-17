Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Enters Top 3 Tamil Grossers Of 2026! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Suriya continues to reign the box office in 2026. Earlier, he nailed the number game with Karuppu, and now his latest theatrical release, Vishwanath And Sons, is going the same. Co-starring Mamitha Baiju, the family drama has passed the crucial Monday test at the box office. In 4 days, the film stands at 65 – 66 crore net collection in India!

3rd Highest Tamil Grosser

Meanwhile, Suriya has delivered the third-highest Tamil grosser of 2026, surpassing Radhika Sarathkumar’s Thaai Kizhavi, which now stands as the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. However, it would shift lower with DC, climbing the charts upwards as well!

Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 4 Estimates

As per early estimates, Vishwanath And Sons, on Monday, August 17, day 4, registered net collections of 7.5 to 8 crore in India. The film maintained a healthy overall occupancy rate of 27.9% across approximately 4,900 shows on Monday!

With these 1st Monday figures added, the 4-day cumulative domestic net collection for Suriya‘s film stands at 65 – 66 crore. With an expansive budget of 130 crore, the film has already surpassed the 50% budget recovery mark in just 4 days of its theatrical release!

Interestingly, Suriya has hit double dominance in the list of the top 3 Tamil grossers of 2026, with Karuppu holding the top spot and Vishwanath And Sons holding the third spot!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 at the box office (India Net Collection).

Karuppu: 198.18 crore Jana Nayagan: 196.97 crore* Vishwanath & Sons: 58. 15 crore* Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore DC: 54.76 crore* Blast: 53.06 crore Youth: 52.53 crore Parasakthi: 52.46 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany: 43.07 crore Gatta Kusthi 2: 41.66 crore

* denotes that the film is running in theaters

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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