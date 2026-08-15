Vishwanath And Sons North America Box Office: Scores Suriya’s 2nd-Highest Premieres ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Vishwanath And Sons has started on a high note, maintaining Kollywood’s winning momentum after Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi’s DC. Both in India and overseas, the film is off to a good start, setting the stage for a healthy opening weekend. Particularly in North America, it recorded good footfalls at premiere shows, registering the 2nd-highest premieres for Suriya. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Suriya enjoys a strong fan base among the Tamil and Telugu diaspora in North America (USA and Canada), and this was reflected in pre-sales. As per the closing pre-sales update, the film had sold tickets worth $170K for premieres, with the USA contributing the larger share at $136.9K. Besides this, it also witnessed a good response through over-the-counter ticket sales due to initial favorable word-of-mouth.

Vishwanath And Sons scores Suriya’s 2nd-highest premieres at the North American box office

As mentioned above, Vishwanath And Sons saw footfall from spot bookings in addition to pre-sales. As a result, it managed to gross $305K at the North American box office with its premieres. It equals 2.91 crore in Indian rupees. Surprisingly, the Telugu-dubbed version contributed the biggest chunk, with $215K (2.05 crore). With such numbers, the film recorded Suriya’s 2nd-highest premieres in the territory.

For those who don’t know, Kanguva holds the record for Suriya’s highest premiere collection in North America with $340K, which equals 3.24 crore in Indian rupees. If a comparison is made, Vishwanath And Sons earned 10.29% less than Kanguva.

Heading for a solid day 1 collection

After doing well in premiere shows, Vishwanath And Sons has maintained the momentum on day 1. Backed by positive audience feedback, it has reportedly performed very well and is likely to close day 1 at $350K. So, including premieres, the opening-day collection is expected to be around $655K.

More about the film

The Tamil drama is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Srikara Studios, Sithara Entertainments, and Fortune Four Cinemas. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon. It was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore.

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Must Read: DC Box Office Collection Day 8: Lokesh Kanagaraj Starrer Becomes Kollywood’s 7th Highest-Grosser Of 2026 In India

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