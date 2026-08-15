Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Right from the opening day, the latest high-voltage clash of Bollywood has turned out to be one-sided. Riding on the nostalgia factor, Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has literally exploded at the Indian box office despite mixed reviews. In front of its euphoria, Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 is turning out to be a loser. After winning the opening-day battle by a huge margin, Emraan’s film has taken a big lead over Sunny’s biggie even on day 2. Keep reading for a detailed morning occupancy report!

After staying behind in the show count battle on the first day, the Awarapan sequel has been allotted more shows on the Independence Day holiday. Even in terms of occupancy nationwide, the film has taken an impressive lead over Sunny’s period drama. Due to the national holiday today, over-the-counter ticket sales are benefiting both films, with the Emraan Hashmi starrer enjoying much higher ticket sales.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 day 2 morning occupancy

In the morning shows, Awarapan 2 had much better occupancy than on the opening day, with 32%. Compared to day 1’s 23%, it is a 39% jump, which is really good. Among the major cities, Lucknow had the best occupancy with 59%. It is followed by Chennai with 52%. The NCR region had an occupancy of 38%, followed by Jaipur at 35%. Mumbai recorded 30% occupancy.

Coming to Batwara 1947, it registered the morning occupancy of just 14%. It is better than day 1’s 8%, but still, it’s much lower. Due to the holiday, the film has seen a rise in morning footfalls, but it isn’t enough. Among the major cities, Lucknow had the best occupancy of 31%. It was followed by Jaipur, with 22%. The NCR region had an occupancy of 19%, while Chennai had 17%.

Awarapan 2 targets 30 crore; Batwara 1947 to rise as well

Due to the Independence Day holiday and tomorrow being Sunday, both Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 are expected to see collections rise today. In the case of the Emraan Hashmi starrer, collections are expected to touch the 30 crore net mark or go higher. Sunny Deol’s film is expected to grow as well, with a chance of hitting double digits.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya Scores His 4th Biggest Opening In India, Falls Short Of Karuppu

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News