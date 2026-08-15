Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 Hits 3 Major Box Office Opening Records! (Photo Credit: Instagram)



The return of Shivam Pandit has created cinematic history at the box office! Director Nitin Kakkar’s Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi, has officially locked in its Day 1 box office numbers, and with this huge opening day collection, the film has managed to surpass the entire box office collection of Mohit Suri’s Awarapan, which was released in 2007!

Emraan Hashmi’s Sequel Surpasses OG Lifetime!

Awarapan, starring Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran, earned a total of 7.75 crore in its lifetime. Interestingly, the sequel has earned 201% higher in a single day than Part 1 earned in its entire lifetime at the box office.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Shatters 3 Records!

Driven by intense nostalgia and catchy music, Awarapan 2 has secured a huge net collection of 23.40 crore in India on the opening day, August 14, Friday. Beyond beating its predecessor’s lifetime total in just 24 hours, Emraan Hashmi‘s film has also shattered three major box office records.

1. Emraan Hashmi’s Biggest Solo Opening Of All Time

The sequel has registered the biggest solo opening for Emraan Hashmi. The actor’s previous personal best was Raaz 3, which earned 10.47 crore on the opening day! His latest film has earned more than double his career best opening!

2. Biggest Opening Day For A Romantic Genre Film In Bollywood

Shattering the previous record held by the musical romance Saiyaara, which earned 22 crore on day 1, Awarapan 2 now holds the record for the biggest opening by a romantic drama in the history of Hindi cinema.

3. Third Biggest Opening Of 2026 (Bollywood)

With a 23.4 crore opening, Emraan Hashmi’s biggie has seized the #3 spot among all Hindi releases in 2026, sitting right behind action films like Dhurandhar 2 (145 crore) and Border 2 (32.1 crore).

The film has recovered almost 52% of its budget. Mounted on a budget of 45 crore, it is all set to hit the success mark at the box office on the Independence Day weekend.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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