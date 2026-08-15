After storming the box office with a monstrous double-digit Day 1 opening, Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has turned into an unstoppable beast on its first Saturday! Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel, which brings back the tragic anti-hero Shivam Pandit, is witnessing an absolute hurricane at the ticket windows on Day 2 on BMS, selling 10 tickets every single minute!
According to real-time data, the film recorded an extraordinary peak in sales on Saturday morning. In doing so, it has shattered the peak-hour booking records of big-budget biggies like Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, Ajay Devgn‘s Raid 2, and other 11 biggies!
Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 2 BMS Sales
On Saturday, August 15, day 2, between 6 AM and 12 PM, Awarapan 2 registered a ticket sale of 102.2K on BMS. Compared to Friday’s same 6-hour morning window, which saw 59.2K ticket sales on BMS, the film has registered a sensational 72.5% day-over-day jump!
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16th Best Peak Hour For Bollywood Since August 2023!
By achieving 38.6K ticket sales in one hour, Awarapan 2 has scored the 16th highest peak-hour ticket sales recorded for any Bollywood film on BookMyShow since August 2023.
Surpassing films like Dunki (30.69K), Raid 2 (29.07K), and Sikandar (23.7K) in peak hourly sales demonstrates the massive love Awarapan 2 has established among mass audiences. With Saturday afternoon and evening shows hitting better occupancies, Emraan Hashmi’s romantic action drama is looking to lock in a huge Day 2 at the box office.
Check out the peak-hour ticket sales of all the Bollywood biggies that Awarapan 2 surpassed, with a peak hour above 20K on BMS!
- Awarapan 2: 38.6K
- Welcome To The Jungle: 35.99K
- Sitaare Zameen Par: 35.73K
- Thamma: 33.06K
- Bhooth Bangla: 32.65K
- Dunki: 30.69K
- Raid 2: 29.07K
- Shaitaan: 28.48K
- Housefull 5: 28.4K
- Sky Force: 27.98K
- OMG 2: 26K
- Jolly LLB 3: 25.29K
- Sikandar: 23.7K
- Cocktail 2: 20.42K
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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.
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