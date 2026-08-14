Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 35 ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Javed Jaffrey’s Dhamaal 4 has completed five weeks in theatres. Indra Kumar’s adventure comedy is a clean success and is now heading towards the end of its box office run. Scroll below for the day 35 update!

How much has Dhamaal 4 earned in five weeks?

According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 added another 30 lakh to its kitty on day 35. It witnessed a slight fall from 35 lakh collected on the previous day. There will be a major reduction in the screen count today due to the arrival of two major releases – Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2.

With a decent 3.85 crore in the fifth week, the total collection reaches 177.5 crore net in India. It was all set to conclude its run as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. But the thunderous arrival of Awarapan 2 may lead to a shuffle in the table! Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 209.45 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 99.09 crore

Week 2: 44.24 crore

Week 3: 19.87 crore

Week 4: 9.18 crore

Week 5: 3.85 crore

Total: 177.5 crore

How much profit has it gained?

Made on a budget of 150 crore, Dhamaal 4 has registered a return on investment of 27.5 crore. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI reaches 18.33%. It has gained the plus verdict in its lifetime.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 35 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 177.5 crore

ROI: 27.5 crore

ROI%: 18.33%

India gross: 209.45 crore

Overseas gross: 26.5 crore

Worldwide gross: 235.95 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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