Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi has surpassed all expectations with his latest release, Awarapan 2. The action drama has opened in theatres to a thunderous response. It has surpassed Dhamaal 4 by a massive margin to record the third-highest advance booking sale of 2026. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

According to the final update, Awarapan 2 made an advance booking worth 8.57 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It saw a 156% jump in the final 24 hours. Over 2.85 lakh tickets have been sold across the nation. Disha Patani co-starrer has truly exceeded prediction and how!

Delhi and Maharashtra were neck to neck in final pre-sales, emerging as the top two performing states. Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh were among the other key-performing circuits. It is also to be noted that Nitin Kakkar’s directorial is arriving in a direct clash with Batwara 1947. But it gave Sunny Deol’s film a run for its money, with unbelievable dominance in final advance booking.

3rd highest pre-sales of 2026 in Bollywood!

The buzz for Awarapan 2 was high, and one expected the action drama to surpass Bhooth Bangla in advance booking. But it also left behind Dhamaal 4 (5.68 crore) and recorded the 3rd best pre-sales for a Bollywood film in 2026. Emraan Hashmi’s film is only behind Border 2 and Dhurandhar 2.

While it has outperformed in this arena, it is now to be seen if the spot bookings stay equally impressive, leading to a 20 crore opening at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the top 5 advance booking sales of 2026 in Bollywood:

Dhurandhar 2 – 53 crore Border 2 – 12.5 crore Awarapan 2 – 8.57 crore Dhamaal 4 – 5.68 crore Cocktail 2 – 5.57 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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