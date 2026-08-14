DC Box Office Collection Day 7 vs Top 10 Opening Weeks of Kollywood In 2026 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC is truly unstoppable at the box office. With strong word-of-mouth and a background score by Aniruddh Ravichander that took center stage, the film has become the first choice for many audience members. The film has now completed a week in the theatres. It is among the top 3 highest opening weeks of Kollywood this year. Read the detailed box office report on the Tamil hit after a week!

Where Does DC Stand After A Week?

The Tamil action thriller opened at the Indian box office with a net collection of 4.4 crore. With strong word-of-mouth after day 1, the film picked up pace and ended its opening weekend with a net total of 20.95 crore at the domestic box office. The film maintained momentum during its first week, only seeing a dip on Thursday. On its first Thursday, the collection dropped to 3.9 crore, down 100 shows from Wednesday. The film’s net total stands at 41.65 crore after a week at the Indian box office. This brings the gross India collection to 49.14 crore.

With the net total of 41.65 crores, DC has become the third-highest opening week of Kollywood in 2026. It is only behind Jana Nayagan and Karuppu.

Top 10 Biggest Kollywood Opening Weeks of 2026

Jana Nayagan: 153.48 crore (8-days) Karuppu: 113.85 crore DC: 41.65 crore Parasakthi: 36.25 crore (6-day) LIK: Love Insurance Kompany: 34.04 crore Kara: 30.26 crore (8-days) Youth: 26.34 crore (8-days) Blast: 25.78 crore (8-days) Thaai Kizhavi: 23.25 crore Gatta Kusthi 2: 22.1 crore

Starting today, the film will face competition from Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons. However, both films are in different genres, will attract different audiences, and can coexist. However, there will be a divide in screens starting today, leaving DC with less than what it had in its first week.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection Of DC

Day 1: 4.4 crore

Day 2: 7 crore

Day 3: 9.55 crore

Day 4: 6 crore

Day 5: 5.5 crore

Day 6: 5 crore

Day 7: 3.9 crore

Total: 41.65 crore

More About DC

Directed by Arun Matheswaran of Captain Miller fame, DC also stars Sanjana AK and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles. The film is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s famous novel Devdas. Lokesh plays Devdas while Wamiqa and Sanjana play Chandra and Parvathy, respectively. The film places the popular characters in a Tamil Nadu, where violence in pursuit of justice is normalized.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Vishwanath And Sons Overseas Box Office Advance Sales (Final): Suriya Already Enters The Top 5 Overseas Tamil Openers Of 2026!



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