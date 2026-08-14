Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final) ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons has finally arrived in theaters. Given the halo effect of Karuppu, the Tamil drama generated buzz at the ground level, as seen in advance booking numbers for day 1. In fact, it pulled off the 3rd-best opening-day pre-sales for the Kollywood star by grossing 8 crore+, ranking below Retro. It clearly hints at a good start at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 final pre-sales update!

Vishwanath & Sons records Suriya’s 3rd-best day 1 advance bookings

The grand success of Karuppu brought Suriya back in the game, providing momentum for his latest release. It is worth noting that the Tamil drama isn’t a complete commercial entertainer, yet it has grossed 8.46 crore through day 1 advance bookings at the Indian box office. With this, the film registered the 3rd-best day 1 pre-sales in India for Suriya. Kanguva is at the top with 17.61 crore, followed by Retro’s 11.84 crore.

Region-wise breakdown of pre-sales

As expected, Tamil Nadu dominates Vishwanath And Sons‘ opening-day pre-sales, selling tickets worth 3.56 crore gross. It is followed by Telangana’s 2.03 crore gross. In Andhra Pradesh, it has sold tickets worth 1.32 crore gross. In total, the Telugu states alone have contributed 3.35 crore gross, which once again underscores Suriya’s strong fan base in the Telugu market.

Karnataka witnessed day 1 advance bookings of 86 Lakh, followed by Kerala’s 63 lakh. The rest of India contributed 5.8 lakh.

Grosses 14 crore+ through worldwide pre-sales

While 8.46 crore gross has come from India, the overseas market has contributed $590K (5.63 crore) through day 1 pre-sales. Overall, Vishwanath And Sons scored 14.09 crore gross at the worldwide box office through opening-day pre-sales. It’s a good number to begin the theatrical run, and if initial word-of-mouth is positive, the film has a shot at a 30 crore global opening.

More about the film

The Tamil drama is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Srikara Studios, Sithara Entertainments, and Fortune Four Cinemas. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon. It was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore.

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