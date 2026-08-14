Thudakkam Box Office Collection Day 7: Takes Out I, Nobody From Top 10 Opening Weeks Of Mollywood In 2026 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut film Thudakkam has completed a week in theatres. The film, which was released in theatres on August 7, had a decent week 1 for a debutant-led film. However, the debutant in question is the daughter of superstar Mohanlal. Naturally, there was curiosity about her performance in the film, which also featured a cameo by the superstar father. The film maintained peace over the week after a good opening weekend. Take a look at the detailed box office report of Thudakkam after 7 days.

Where Does Thudakkam Stand After A Week?

The Malayalam film opened with 2.55 crore net in India, a strong opening for a film featuring a debutant. The Jude Anthany Joseph directorial also marked the debut of Ashish Joe Antony, son of producer Antony Perumbavoor. The film picked up pace on days 2 and 3, ending the opening week with a total of 10.4 crore net in India. On its first Monday, the film earned 1.6 crore, a 37% drop from its opening-day collection. This is a natural drop, indicating that the film has maintained momentum. On its 7th day, the film earned 0.8 crore, 50% drop from its Wednesday collection of 1.6 crore. This is a concerning drop, and the film needs to pick up pace over the second weekend. The film’s net total at the domestic box office now stands at 16 crore after 7 days.

With the 16 crore mark, it has entered the top 10 opening weeks of Mollywood in 2026. It has kicked out Prithviraj Sukumaran’s I, Nobody from the list, which earned 7.96 crore in its first week. The film is at the 6th spot on the list, trailing Patriot, which starred Mammootty in the lead and Mohanlal in an extended cameo.

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Top 10 Opening Week of Mollywood in 2026 in India (Net)

Drishyam 3- 81.8 crore (8-day) Vaazha 2 – 55.05 crore (8-day) Aadu 3 – 36.63 crore (8-day) Athiradi – 28.15 crore (8-day) Patriot – 26.98 crore Thudakkam- 16 crore Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies- 13.83 crore (8-day) Balan: The Boy- 11.29 crore Pallichattambi – 10.73 crore (9-day) Kattalan – 8.5 crore (8-day)

Thudakkam Budget and Recovery

The film, produced by Mohanlal’s Aashirvad Cinemas, was made on a modest budget of 20 crore. Thudakkam will undoubtedly recover its budget in its second week. Currently, it is 4 crore away from entering the safe zone. The film has also entered the top 10 Mollywood grossers of 2026, both in India and globally.

Day-wise Box Office Collection of Thudakkam

Day 1: 2.55 crore

Day 2: 3.6 crore

Day 3: 4.25 crore

Day 4: 1.6 crore

Day 5: 1.6 crore

Day 6: 1.6 crore

Day 7: 0.8 crore

Total: 16 crore

More About Thudakkam

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, Vismaya plays Meenu, a martial arts expert who puts her skills to good use when a devastating threat shatters her world. Mohanlal has a cameo in the film as Vismaya’s martial arts teacher.

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