I, Nobody Box Office Collection Day 10: To Wrap Below The 10 Crore Mark In India ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

I, Nobody, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has emerged as a big failure at the Indian box office. The Malayalam film had a modest opening week, but the second week has confirmed that there is simply no audience pull left to sustain any meaningful run. Day 10, the second Saturday, saw the film earn just 16 lakh, and even though that is a growth over the previous day, the overall numbers remain on the lower side. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

How much did I, Nobody earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

The Malayalam heist action thriller earned 16 lakh on day 10, its second Saturday. Compared to day 9’s 11 lakh, it displayed some growth, but that growth is of no use when the overall collections remain on the lower side. Overall, the film has earned 8.25 crore net at the Indian box office in 10 days, which equals 9.73 crore gross. With the pace slowing down considerably, the film will not be able to add much from here on and is heading for a lifetime collection below 10 crore net.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 (8 days) – 7.98 crore

Day 9 – 11 lakh

Day 10 – 16 lakh

Total – 8.25 crore

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 7th highest-grosser post-COVID

With 8.25 crore, I, Nobody is currently Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 7th highest-grossing film in India in the post-COVID era, sitting below Kaapa (11.52 crore). Given the pace at which the film is moving, it will conclude its theatrical run in the same position, unable to bridge the gap to Kaapa or move any higher up the list.

Take a look at Prithviraj Sukumaran’s top 10 grossers in India post-COVID (net):

1. L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore

2. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.26 crore

3. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil – 47.9 crore

4. Jana Gana Mana – 25.63 crore

5. Kaduva – 20.54 crore

6. Kaapa – 11.52 crore

7. I, Nobody – 8.25 crore (10 days)

8. Gold – 5.33 crore

9. Vilayath Buddha – 5.2 crore

10. Theerppu – 1.45 crore

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