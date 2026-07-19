Lenin Box Office: Akhil Akkineni Starrer Goes Past The Breakeven Mark In North America ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Lenin, starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse, has been performing well in the overseas market. Released amid decent international buzz, the film started its journey on a good note and maintained momentum in the following days. Of the total overseas collection, the majority has come from the North American territory (USA and Canada), where it has comfortably achieved breakeven. Keep reading for a detailed box office!

How much did Lenin earn at the North American box office in 9 days?

Thanks to the Telugu diaspora in the USA, the film has been performing well. It opened at $286K, including $142K from paid premieres. With these numbers, it registered the 2nd biggest opening for Akhil Akkineni. Due to favorable word-of-mouth, it has maintained momentum and is still minting moolah at the box office.

According to Venky Box Office, Lenin grossed $26K on the second Saturday, day 9. Compared to day 8’s $18K, it displayed a good jump of 44.44%. Overall, it has earned $747K at the North American box office. With this, it has achieved breakeven in the territory. The film isn’t a big money spinner but has become a decent success story for distributors.

Achieves breakeven in North America

For those who don’t know, the breakeven value for Lenin was set at $700K, and as we can see, it comfortably surpassed that mark in North America. Currently, it has made a profit of $47K or 6.71%. Over the lifetime run, it is expected to score above $800K.

How much did it earn at the worldwide box office?

The Akhil Akkineni starrer is having a decent ride at the Indian box office, earning 40.7 crore net. It equals 48.02 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 10.2 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 9-day worldwide box office collection stands at 58.22 crore gross.

More about the film

The Telugu action drama is directed by Murali Kishore Abburu and produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Yuriy Krestinskiy, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, and Elena Yatsura. It was released in theaters on July 10. It was reportedly made on a budget of 50 crore.

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