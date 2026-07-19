Moana Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat The Drama ( Photo Credit – Disney )

Moana has completed its first week and is expected to drop sharply at the box office in its second weekend. The live-action remake has surpassed the global hauls of Supergirl and Masters of the Universe, climbing the yearly global charts. It is inches away from surpassing The Drama’s worldwide total this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the box office worldwide?

The live-action remake collected just $5.5 million on its second Friday at the box office in North America. It dropped by 70.3% from last Friday, opening day. It is more than Snow White’s $3.8 million and Dumbo’s $4.9 million second Friday grosses. The movie will experience a harsh decline on its second weekend at the box office.

Based on the Box Office Mojo’s data, Moana has hit the domestic total of $68.6 million. After ruling at #1, it has dropped to #2 in the domestic rankings. Internationally, the film’s total stands at $52 million, bringing the worldwide total to $120.6 million. It will cross the $150 million mark at the worldwide box office in its second weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $68.6 million

International – $52.0 million

Worldwide – $120.6 million

Set to beat The Drama worldwide

The Drama starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson is one of the most successful rom-coms of the year. It collected $132.3 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. The Drama is the #22 highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. The Disney movie is less than $15 million away from overtaking the global haul of The Drama, and it is happening this weekend.

Moana is expected to cross the $200 million mark worldwide this weekend, and the run towards the next milestone will be harder with each passing day. The story follows Moana, a fearless teenager who sets sail beyond the reef with the demigod Maui on a perilous journey to save her island and embrace her destiny as a wayfinder. Moana was released on July 10.

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