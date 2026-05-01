Zendaya is one of the biggest and most bankable stars in Hollywood. She has a splendid line-up this year, and the first film, The Drama, is already a hit. The indie movie has already earned more than $100 million worldwide, but the next three movies are larger-than-life. She will emerge as the box-office queen if all these movies score big and the world crosses a major milestone. Keep scrolling for more.

The Drama at the box office

According to the last update, The Drama has earned more than $107 million worldwide. The A24 rom-com has been earning strong box-office numbers despite facing the biggies. It reportedly cost $28 million and has grossed almost four times that modest production cost. It is the most successful romance movie of the year. The fresh pairing and the story became a hit with the audience.

Can Zendaya earn $2 billion or more in a year with her next three biggies?

Zendaya has an insane line-up this year! After The Drama, she has The Odyssey, followed by Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both releasing in the same month. Also, the Drama actress will share the screen with Tom Holland in upcoming movies. Then in December, she has Dune 3, which is also one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Now, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Dune 3 have high budgets and are tentpole movies. They will guarantee to cross the $500 million mark worldwide. After that, the range will vary. At the same time, Spider-Man movies have historically delivered billion-dollar hauls. Dune operates at a comparatively lower ceiling, and even a Christopher Nolan epic depends on reception and repeat value.

Therefore, it could be a historic year for Zendaya as crossing $2 billion in a single year is within reach. However, it would require at least one blockbuster or three films to earn more than $667 million worldwide. The Drama has already accumulated over $107 million [estimated], giving the actress a strong start. Her next release, The Odyssey, is on July 17. If things fall into place, 2026 won’t just be big for the former Disney star but will cement her as the defining box-office force of her generation.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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