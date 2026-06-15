The Death of Robin Hood is an upcoming thriller from A24 starring Hugh Jackman. A24 remains in the news for the outstanding performance of its ongoing movie, Backrooms. It has emerged as the all-time highest-grossing A24 movie worldwide. Hence, all eyes are now on the Hugh Jackman-starrer, and the big question is whether the thriller will be able to break into A24’s all-time top 5 grossers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is clashing with Toy Story 5, and this will severely impact its box-office earnings for several reasons. First of all, the Hugh Jackman starrer movie has not been generating much buzz, and secondly, Toy Story is a huge franchise, and the animated feature has a huge IP value, and it is a family movie. Therefore, the upcoming thriller will have to rely heavily on strong word of mouth to succeed at the box office.

How much would The Death of Robin Hood have to earn to break into A24’s all-time top 5 worldwide?

A24 has been releasing some of the most acclaimed movies in recent years, including Everything Everywhere All at Once and Marty Supreme. They make small-budget movies that earn massive returns in their theatrical run. Backrooms, released a few days ago, became their first film to cross $200 million worldwide, and it was made on a budget of around $10 million. For The Death of Robin Hood to break into A24’s all-time top 5, it would have to surpass Civil War’s global box office.

For the unversed, Civil War collected $127.3 million worldwide at the box office. It is now the 5th-highest-grossing movie released by A24. At #1 is Backrooms with $262.3 million [via Box Office Mojo]. Thus, the Hugh Jackman starrer must gross more than $127.3 million to break into A24’s top 5 grossers of all time.

Check out the all-time top 5 grossers by A24 worldwide

Backrooms – $262.3 million Marty Supreme (2025) – $191.3 million Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) – $147.9 million The Drama (2026) – $131.9 million Civil War (2024) – $127.3 million

What is The Death of Robin Hood about?

The story follows an aged Robin Hood who, after suffering a critical injury, is forced to confront the sins of his past as an outlaw and killer. In the care of a mysterious woman, he embarks on a deeply personal journey of reflection, redemption, and reckoning with the choices that defined his life. The Death of Robin Hood will be released on June 19.

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